2G Robotics Unveils Micro Inspection Skid

Canadian marine technology company 2G Robotics said it has launched a new laser survey skid for inspection class remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROV).

Developed in partnership with iXblue and Nortek, the all-in-one integrated Micro Inspection Skid delivers high accuracy inspection capabilities with subsea dynamic laser scanning to enable survey and inspection by low cost vehicles.

Available for new and existing vehicles including the Saab Seaeye Falcon and the Seatronics VALOR, the skid features a plug-and-play design that comes fully calibrated and only requires mounting and connection to the vehicle's auxiliary power and communication channels. The 2G Robotics ViewLS Data Module enables users to combine navigation and laser data, and extract targets of interest into third party point cloud analysis software.

The skid is neutrally buoyant to maintain vehicle maneuverability and includes the 2G ULS-500 Micro laser scanner, iXblue’s Rovins Nano Inertial Navigation System, Nortek’s DVL1000, and Valeport Depth Sensor to deliver high accuracy geo-referenced laser inspections. Simply fly the vehicle over the target to generate a 3D model in real-time.