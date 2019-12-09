 
New Wave Media

December 9, 2019

2G Robotics Unveils Micro Inspection Skid

(Image: 2G Robotics)

(Image: 2G Robotics)

Canadian marine technology company 2G Robotics said it has launched a new laser survey skid for inspection class remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROV).

Developed in partnership with iXblue and Nortek, the all-in-one integrated Micro Inspection Skid delivers high accuracy inspection capabilities with subsea dynamic laser scanning to enable survey and inspection by low cost vehicles.

Available for new and existing vehicles including the Saab Seaeye Falcon and the Seatronics VALOR, the skid features a plug-and-play design that comes fully calibrated and only requires mounting and connection to the vehicle's auxiliary power and communication channels. The 2G Robotics ViewLS Data Module enables users to combine navigation and laser data, and extract targets of interest into third party point cloud analysis software.

The skid is neutrally buoyant to maintain vehicle maneuverability and includes the 2G ULS-500 Micro laser scanner, iXblue’s Rovins Nano Inertial Navigation System, Nortek’s DVL1000, and Valeport Depth Sensor to deliver high accuracy geo-referenced laser inspections. Simply fly the vehicle over the target to generate a 3D model in real-time.

NortekFalconiXBlue
Email

Related News

Photo Credit: NOAA

#Oi2020 History

In 1972, Lloyd’s Register of Shipping publishes its premiere guide on “Rules for the Construction and Classification of Mobile…

(Photo: Subsea 7)

Subsea 7 Wins Julimar-Brunello Contract

Offshore services company Subsea 7 said it has been awarded a contract from Woodside for the execution of phase 2 of the Julimar-Brunello Project…

Recent acceptance to operate in Rotterdam and proof of sustainability claims after more than 500 hull cleaning operations help propel ECOsubsea, the robotic hull cleaning system. Photo: Ecosubsea

Robotic Hull Cleaning Advances in Dutch Ports

Recent acceptance to operate in Rotterdam and proof of sustainability claims after more than 500 hull cleaning operations help propel ECOsubsea…

(Image: Aker Solutions)

Partners Target Subsea Gas Seperation

Aker Solutions said it is working with a group of leading oil and gas operators in a joint industry project that aims to…

Saipem Constellation (Photo: Saipem)

Saipem Wins Subsea Contract in Guyana

Italian oilfield services firm Saipem said it has been awarded a subsea contract by ExxonMobil subsidiary Esso Exploration…

(Image: FutureOn)

Subsea Digital Alliance Launched

Showcasing Norwegian digital solutions, the Subsea Digital Alliance has been launched to bring smart cloud collaboration…

Featured Companies

Teledyne TSS

Design and manufacture of marine instrumentation for navigation, motion sensing, inertial positioning and subsea pipe and cable detection.

Teledyne Marine Interconnect Solutions

Teledyne Marine Interconnect Solutions designs and manufactures high reliability electrical, fiber optic, and hybrid electro-optic connector solutions for the harshest environments and at any ocean depth. Our products employed in subsea instrumentation, sensors and control systems…

Teledyne Impulse

Teledyne Impulse designs and manufactures high reliability electrical and optical interconnection systems for harsh environment applications. Our dry mateable, wet mateable and underwater mateable connectors are proven performers currently employed in subsea instrumentation…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) is a leading global manufacturer of mission critical, complex, stocked and custom oilfield products and related after-market technical services, for use onshore and offshore. We have assembled some of the most well-known brands in…

Teledyne Oil & Gas

Teledyne Oil and Gas is an alliance of Teledyne Technologies companies that delivers high-reliability engineered interconnect solutions for power transmission, data transmission and monitoring applications to operators in the oil and gas exploration and production industry.

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Oct 2019 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news