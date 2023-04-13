Friday, April 14, 2023
 
New Wave Media

April 13, 2023

Rovco Appoints Moonie COO

Fraser Moonie was appointed as Chief Operating Officer of Rovco. Image courtesy Rovco

Fraser Moonie was appointed as Chief Operating Officer of Rovco. Image courtesy Rovco

Fraser Moonie was appointed as Chief Operating Officer of Rovco.

Based in Aberdeen, Scotland, he will use his 25 years plus industry experience in subsea sector service companies to implement the company’s growth strategy. A former chief executive of Decom North Sea, much of Moonie’s relevant experience came from his time with Bibby Offshore Limited - part of the Bibby group of companies. He was one of a small leadership team who helped grow the business from start-up to a major international player in the subsea energy market over 15 years.

Over the past 18 months, as Regional Director for Mermaid Subsea Services UK, Fraser has worked to bring the Asia based subsea contractor Mermaid Group to the UK market, seeing it win major decommissioning contracts with North Sea operators shortly before he took up his new role with Rovco.

Related News

Simon Graham, Senior Engineer (L) and Jack McCusker, Project Manager. Credit: Mike Smith Photography.

UK Subsea Robotics Firm SMD Sets Sights on Exceeding £100m Turnover in Five Years

UK-based subsea robotics and engineering firm Soil Machine Dynamics (SMD) has this week announced plans to exceed £100m turnover…

©Saab Seaeye

Ocean Dynamics Orders Deeper-rated Saab Seaeye Falcon ROV

Canadian company Ocean Dynamics has ordered a second, deeper-rated Saab Seaeye Falcon ROV for the inspection of instrumentation…

Credit: BOEM (file image)

Trendsetter Engineering to Deliver Subsea Hardware for LLOG's Gulf of Mexico Project

Trendsetter Engineering, a privately owned oil and gas service company based in Houston, said it had won a "significant"…

Photo courtesy Hydromea

Hydromea Moves Fast Forward on Subsea Robotics, Comms Tech

Born eight years ago, Hydromea is a dynamic and fast-growing Swiss-based subsea technology company that aims to help solve…

Decom Engineering's chop saw - ©Decom Engineering

UK Firm's Decommissioning Tech Cuts Through Congo Offshore Project

UK-based Decom Engineering firm said Thursday that its specialist cutting technology had been successfully deployed on a decommissioning project offsh

Credit:Fugro

Petrobras Partners with Fugro for Pioneering Remote ROV Survey

Dutch offshore survey firm Fugro and Brazil's national oil company Petrobras have completed what they say is Brazil's first…

Featured Companies

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Mate of Towing

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

3rd Mate

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

1st Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

3rd Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news