Rovco Joins the Offshore Wind O&M Partnership

The Offshore Wind O&M Partnership (OWOP), an alliance between RES, GEV Wind Power, Outreach Offshore and Rix Renewables, has welcomed Rovco, a UK-based provider of technology-powered offshore wind solutions, to complement its maintenance (O&M) services to offshore wind asset owners internationally.

Through automated hydrographic survey and remote operating vehicle (ROV) operations, Rovco’s technical offering includes operations and maintenance services, construction support and marine site characterization.

Based in the UK, OWOP was formally launched in late January 2024. The alliance says it brings a coordinated and agile approach to delivering safe and high-quality O&M services, reducing the complexity and resource intensity associated with subcontracting. Through a single contract, offshore wind asset owners have access to all typical turbine, blade, substation, and balance of plant operations and maintenance services as well as workboats, advanced digital tools, and now, with Rovco, comprehensive subsea O&M capabilities.



