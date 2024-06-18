 
New Wave Media

June 18, 2024

Rovco Joins the Offshore Wind O&M Partnership

Source: Rovco

Source: Rovco

The Offshore Wind O&M Partnership (OWOP), an alliance between RES, GEV Wind Power, Outreach Offshore and Rix Renewables, has welcomed Rovco, a UK-based provider of technology-powered offshore wind solutions, to complement its maintenance (O&M) services to offshore wind asset owners internationally.

Through automated hydrographic survey and remote operating vehicle (ROV) operations, Rovco’s technical offering includes operations and maintenance services, construction support and marine site characterization.

Based in the UK, OWOP was formally launched in late January 2024. The alliance says it brings a coordinated and agile approach to delivering safe and high-quality O&M services, reducing the complexity and resource intensity associated with subcontracting. Through a single contract, offshore wind asset owners have access to all typical turbine, blade, substation, and balance of plant operations and maintenance services as well as workboats, advanced digital tools, and now, with Rovco, comprehensive subsea O&M capabilities.

Related News

Triton FPSO (Credit: Dana Petroleum)

Dana Petroleum Hires Subsea7 for North Sea Field Job

UK-based oil and gas company Dana Petroleum has awarded a contract to Subsea7 for the provision of subsea services for the Bittern field development…

(Credit: TenneT)

First Cable Production for 2GW North Sea Offshore Wind Grid Link Kicks Off

The production of new cables with a voltage of 525 kV, intended for the BalWin4 and LanWin1 offshore wind grid connection projects…

Steven Brown, Managing Director of First Marine Solutions (Credit: First Marine Solutions)

UK Mooring Specialist Enters Japanese Floating Wind Market

Moorings specialist First Marine Solutions has signed a collaboration agreement with Horizon Ocean Management (HOM), a joint…

Sapura Ônix on its way to Atlanta Field (Credit: Enauta)

Sapura Ônix Heads to Atlanta Field to Install Subsea Equipment

The specialized vessel Sapura Ônix is on its way to Atlanta Field in Santos Basin, offshore Brazil, where it will carry out…

© Dolores Harvey / Adobe Stock

Thailand Hopes Trackers Will Boost Conservation of Endangered Leatherback Turtles

Off the shore of Thailand's resort island of Phuket, marine conservationists have released 11 baby leatherback sea turtles into the Indian Ocean…

© ead72 / Adobe Stock

More Than 60% of World's Coral Reefs May Have Bleached in Past Year

Nearly two-thirds of the world's coral reefs have been subjected to heat stress bad enough to trigger bleaching over the past year…

Featured Companies

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Clock is Ticking on the Doomsday Glacier
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Oiler

● NOAA

Damage Control Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news