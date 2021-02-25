 
Rovco in Management Shift as CEO Set to Lead New Robotics firm Vaarst

File Photo: Rovco

Rovco, a UK-based provider of ROV services to the offshore energy industry, on Thursday said its CEO would lead a new start-up technology company, Vaarst, which will be looking for business opportunities in the wider industrial robotics sectors. 

Rovco also announced a management shift as part of the Vaarst launch. Simon Miller will take over as new Managing Director of Rovco, while the newly appointed CFO and Director, Nick Boorman will lead the group alongside CEO, Brian Allen, who turns his attention to the development of Vaarst.

Simon Miller, newly appointed MD, has previously served as General Manager at Rovco’s Operational Base in Edinburgh for the last 12 months.

He will now be responsible for Rovco's offshore projects business and, as Rovco puts it, "will continue to provide its portfolio of service offerings to the offshore industry, powered by Vaarst technology."Credit: Rovco

Brian Allen, founder CEO of the group, and Vaarst said, “The time has come for someone else to lead Rovco forward on its journey and handing over the reins to Simon was an easy decision to make. 

"This has been in the making for a while, and the company is strategically well-positioned to not only thrive but continue its rapid growth in its core offshore energy markets. Vaarst has so much potential and will now also be targeting new markets in the industrial robotics sectors with tech that was born from the offshore world. We are extremely excited to show industry across the globe this new brand once launched, watch this space!”
 

