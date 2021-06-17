 
June 17, 2021

Rovco, PanGeo Subsea in 3D O&M and Survey Services Pact

Credit: Rovco

Subsea technology companies Rovco and PanGeo Subsea have teamed up to respond to what they say is the offshore energy market’s growing need for a prompt and detailed understanding of the performance of subsea infrastructure such as anodes, CPS, scour, cable burial, and the effect of marine growth during the Operations & Maintenance (O&M) lifecycle.

The duo said it planned to capture and provide early insight into changing subsea components and environmental conditions that may lead to wider problems or failures without planned intervention. 

The partnership combines Rovco’s offshore O&M and hydrographic survey expertise, the SubSLAM X2 Intelligent Data Collection System, and PanGeo’s 3D Sub-Bottom Imager technology to deliver 3D images of subsea assets – both above and below the seabed.  

"The offering allows owners and operators an efficient combination of industry-leading technologies to create reference models of critical components, providing an easy and intuitive way to keep track of their assets conditions within the design limitations of the OEMs and Engineering authorities original specifications," ROV specialist Rovco said.

According to Rovco, the combined technology and equipment offers clients a "single sourced solution" to inform the condition of their jackets, monopiles and interconnecting cables plus protection systems, in a solution that can be deployed while the assets are still operating and energized (HVAC or HVDC).

"Technology solutions are what is enabling the sector to move forward at pace. De-risking and future-proofing offshore operations and investments with verifiable data,” Simon Miller, Managing Director for Rovco says. 

"The scope of what the Rovco-PanGeo collaboration can offer is impressive, ranging from as-built verification to cable depth-of-burial, archaeological investigations, UXO analysis, structural asset inspections, and much more.”

"We are excited to be entering into this working partnership with Rovco”, says Moya Cahill, PanGeo’s CEO.  “Marrying up our respective equipment and technology to deliver a full comprehensive solution for clients adds value to the industry while supporting offshore regulations for O&M.”

