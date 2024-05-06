UK Royal Navy Buys More Remus UUVs

HII, a manufacturer of underwater unmanned vehicles (UUV), announced the recent sale of three REMUS 100s and five REMUS 300s to the U.K. Royal Navy for underwater exploration, countermine and surveillance programs.

Over the past 20 years, the U.K.’s Ministry of Defense has acquired a mix of REMUS 100s, Remus 300s and REMUS 600s for mine countermeasure operations. The Ministry’s first two REMUS 100s, acquired in 2001, are still in operation today, demonstrating the resilience and modernization capabilities of the HII-built UUVs.

The new REMUS 100s and 300s are equipped with advanced sensors and systems, enabling them to perform a wide range of tasks, from reconnaissance to mine countermeasures.

HII has sold more than 600 UUVs to 30 countries worldwide, including 14 NATO member countries like the U.K.