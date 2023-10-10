Wednesday, October 11, 2023
 
Royal IHC Secures Launch Customer for Its New Surface Fed Amphibious Hi-Traq Jetter

(Photo: Royal IHC)

(Photo: Royal IHC)

Royal IHC announced it has secured a contract to supply U.S.-based Caldwell Marine International (CMI), with a newbuild Amphibious Hi-Traq Jetter.

This subsea tracked trenching vehicle is the first of its type to be owned and operated by a specialist U.S. cable installation contractor.

Brett Bailey, general manager at CMI, said, “This state-of-the-art instrument significantly increases CMI’s cable burial capabilities and allows us to better approach complex submarine cable installations. The Surface Fed Amphibious Hi-Traq Jetter will play an important role in the ongoing future successes of CMI within the U.S. offshore wind sector.”

The scope of this contract award includes the new Royal IHC Amphibious Hi-Traq Jetter vehicle with eductor system, combined power and control cabin upgraded with latest SCADA system, power/control umbilical and a special purpose umbilical reeler. Royal IHC Ltd will work in partnership with its international suppliers to provide fabrication, assembly, and final testing in Blyth, U.K., along with ongoing servicing, training and spares support.

Lonneke Holierhoek, director IHC Offshore Energy, said, "As a global leader in the design and manufacture of subsea trenching technologies, Royal IHC is excited to secure this notable contract award. While the ‘Amphibious Hi-Traq Jetter’ is a new addition to our tracked trencher range, this innovative vehicle utilizes patented Royal IHC technologies extensively tested over many years in real world applications.”

