May 27, 2020

Royal Navy on Target with MASS Simulation System

MetOcean Telematics will supply the Royal Navy with its new Maritime Acoustic Scoring and Simulation System (MASS), an over-the-horizon Naval Surface Fire Support (NSFS) and Naval Gunfire Scoring and Simulation (NGSS) system which is designed to eliminate the need for land bombardment ranges and the necessity to destroy physical targets on land or at sea.

The free-floating system consists of a set of operation buoys, which report acoustic event data, point of impact, and precise time. The acoustic event data is sent to a base station receiver using overthe-horizon Iridium satellite telemetry or UHF line-of-sight radio, this allows MASS to measure indirect fire. Real-time results are viewed and analyzed both on-ship and at land-based command posts.

“MASS is the future of naval gunfire training,” said Tony Chedrawy, President & CEO, MetOcean Telematics. “Its less than 1-meter accuracy, ruggedness, and reliability will greatly enhance the Royal Navy’s gunfire scoring capabilities.”

