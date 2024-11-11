Monday, November 11, 2024
 
Ørsted Hires MMA Offshore for Wind Site Survey in Australia

MPSV Offshore Solution (Credit: MMA Offshore)

Australian offshore support vessel owner MMA Offshore has secured an offshore wind site survey contract from Ørsted in Australia.

The scope of the contract entails one of the first reconnaissance site surveys taking place in the Gippsland Offshore Wind Zone since the award of feasibility licenses.

Leveraging its fully integrated vessel subsea capabilities onboard an MPSV vessel, the Australian-flagged Offshore Solution, MMA will be acquiring and delivering a key set of subsea data in order to support future offshore wind developments in the region.

The campaign is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2024 and run through to the first quarter of 2025.

To remind, Ørsted’s secured a feasibility license for its first offshore wind project in Australia back in May 2024. The Australian government said at the time intends to grant a license for the company's second project, subject to consultation. The combined capacity for the two projects is 4.8 GW.

“We are delighted to announce this offshore wind support contract within the Australian region. As a testament to MMA’s significant amount of experience in supporting the offshore wind market in South East Asia, we believe this marks the first of many opportunities in the Australian offshore wind sector in the coming years,” said David Ross, MMA Managing Director.

