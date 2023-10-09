RTsys Takes Delivery of More Teledyne DVLs

Underwater acoustics and drones specialist RTsys announced continued collaboration with Teledyne Marine with further orders for RDI DVLs as demand continues to grow for its range of specialist AUVs comprising of the SEMA ASW training target, COMET-300, NemoSens AUV and µAUV for scientific, industrial and defense applications.

RTsys said it took delivery of 20 Pathfinder DVLs and 10 Wayfinder DVLs

“When it comes to performance, navigational accuracy is no place to compromise,” said Pierre-Alexandre Caux of RTsys. “Compact and accurate, the RDI DVLs therefore present the perfect fit for our range of professional man-portable vehicles”.

“We are delighted RTsys continue to choose Teledyne Marine’s RDI range of DVLs for their navigational needs as they carve out a niche within the market for their specialist AUVs and Diver Hand-held systems,” added Ed Cheesman of Teledyne Marine. “We wish the team there every success for the continued growth of their business.”