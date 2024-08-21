Wednesday, August 21, 2024
 
New Wave Media

August 21, 2024

Saildrone Surveys Gulf of Maine to Identify Potential Deep-sea Coral Habitat

(Photo: Saildrone)

(Photo: Saildrone)

A previously unmapped section of the north-central Gulf of Maine has been surveyed to identify potential deep-sea coral habitats.

Saildrone said it mapped 1,500 square nautical miles in the Jordan and Georges Basins in support of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) led mission.

The Gulf of Maine is a productive and dynamic marine environment, with a diverse array of marine life, productive fisheries, unique underwater habitats, and a complex topography of deep basins, shallow banks, and steep slopes. However, there is extremely limited mapping data available, especially in deeper waters.

Two Saildrone Voyager uncrewed surface vehicles (USV) gathered data at depths up to 300 meters around the Jordan and Georges Basins. The data has revealed a complex and varied underwater landscape, reflecting its glacial history and dynamic oceanographic processes.

“The Saildrone Voyagers are filling in a substantial gap in seafloor data in the Gulf of Maine. NOAA and partners are very interested in better understanding habitats in the region that may support fish production. These high-resolution seafloor maps will inform future surveying and modeling efforts, as well as aid in the New England Fishery Management Council’s fishery management decisions,” said Heather Coleman, a researcher with the NOAA Fisheries Office of Habitat Conservation’s Deep Sea Coral Research and Technology Program.

The high-resolution maps will guide visual surveys of coral and sponge habitats using remotely operated vehicles for multiple NOAA cruises in 2024 and 2025. The data will also inform new species distribution models in the Gulf of Maine, which until now was not possible because of the lack of high-resolution seafloor information.

(Image: Saildrone)

“This is the first successful demonstration of Saildrone Voyager mapping capabilities, pushing the envelope of what is possible using autonomous systems for shallow to mid-depth EEZ mapping. Its state-of-the-art Norbit multibeam echo sounder combined with near-silent operations and classification from the American Bureau of Shipping, make Saildrone’s Voyager the USV of choice for near-shore mapping. These capabilities can be applied for any number of missions, from habitat exploration to safety of navigation to site characterization for offshore wind,” said Brian Connon, Saildrone’s VP of Ocean Mapping.

Related News

New Hydrographic Survey Solutions Passes UK MoD Test

A containerized remotely operated towed vehicle (ROTV) solution - reportedly a first-of-its-kind - developed for the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD)…

Figure 1. Sawyer Granados, a fourth grader in San Diego, California, hauls in his STEM Lander after a successful dive to 15-ft in Mission Bay. His STEM Lander has yet to dive the blue Pacific Ocean. The pre-publication boat trip was scrubbed by high surf. Something to learn there, too. (Photo: Kevin Hardy)

Inspiring Future Ocean Explorers with Landers

The STEM Lander is a small free vehicle intended to introduce curious students to marine technology and ocean exploration.

© EwaStudio / Adobe Stock

Hottest Oceans in 400 Years Threaten Great Barrier Reef

Water temperatures in and around Australia's Great Barrier Reef have risen to their warmest in 400 years over the past decade…

(Credit: Ørsted)

Ørsted Kicks Off World’s First Cargo Drone Ops at Dutch Offshore Wind Farm

Ørsted has started deploying heavy-lift cargo drones (HLCD) for the first time in an operational campaign at the Borssele…

Image courtesy Cellula Robotics

Mills Joins Cellula Robotics as CCO

Cellula Robotics appointed Richard Mills as its new Chief Commercial Officer. Mills has more than 16 years in the autonomous…

ETAP Platform (Credit: BP)

BP Hires Subsea7, SLB’s OneSubsea Alliance for Murlach Oil and Gas Job

Subsea Integration Alliance, a global alliance between Subsea7 and SLB’s OneSubsea, has secured a ‘sizeable’ contract from BP for the engineering…

Featured Companies

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Survey Notes
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news