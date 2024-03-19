 
New Wave Media

March 19, 2024

Saipem and Fincantieri Form Subsea Alliance

(Credit: Saipem)

(Credit: Saipem)

Saipem and Fincantieri have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to evaluate commercial and industrial opportunities for cooperation in the field of autonomous subsea vehicles (AUV) and their integration with surface and underwater units.

The MoU is among the initiatives aimed at promoting and developing Italy’s national excellence in the underwater sector.

The agreement aims to enable the two companies to participate in major programs in the Italian and international markets in the area of surveillance and control of critical underwater infrastructure and rescue activities, through the use of specific complementary technologies from Fincantieri and Saipem.

The collaboration involves the integration of surface vessels and submarines built by Fincantieri with the drone development program ‘Hydrone’ developed by Sonsub, Saipem's center of excellence for subsea technologies and solutions.

Saipem is in fact the first company in the world to have qualified and commercialized resident autonomous subsea drones for intervention and inspection activities at depths of up to 3,000 m.

Designed and industrialized between Marghera (Venice) and Trieste, they have already been deployed for the control and maintenance of underwater infrastructure in the offshore energy market at the service of major energy companies.

Fincantieri has placed itself at the centre of development program in the underwater sector, with extremely promising business opportunities, also thanks to its ability to guide an effective integration between the defence and civil industries. Since 1929, the Group has built 180 submarines, 105 of which at the Muggiano shipyard.

By signing the Memorandum of Understanding, Fincantieri and Saipem aim to become a key reference for the subsea domain, whose strategic relevance is becoming increasingly evident in the current geopolitical context.

Related News

Noble Viking drillship will be used for three-well drilling campaign at Malampaya field (Credit: Noble Corporation)

OneSubsea to Supply Subsea Wellheads for Prime Energy’s Malampaya Field

Prime Energy has awarded of a contract to OneSubsea, a Schlumberger company, for the supply of wellheads, christmas trees (control equipment)…

(Credit: Boskalis)

Boskalis Wraps Up Moray West Offshore Wind Farm Ops

Dutch marine services firm Boskalis has completed its activities in support of the development of Ocean Winds’ 882 MW Moray…

Flexible pipelines coils being loaded in England (Credit: Enauta)

Final Subsea System Components for Atlanta FPSO En Route to Brazil

The final pieces of subsea system equipment that will support the production from Enauta’s floating production storage and…

Rendering of ULSTEIN SX232 vessel (Credit: Ulstein)

Ulstein Introduces New Subsea Vessel for Offshore Energy Market

Norwegian shipbuilder and ship designer Ulstein has developed a new subsea vessel - ULSTEIN SX232 – designed to service the…

Illustration (Credit: Naval Group)

Dutch Government Picks France's Naval Group for Submarines Order

The Dutch government on Friday said it had picked French defense company Naval Group to build four new submarines in coming…

Saipem's Catorone vessel (Credit: Saipem)

Saipem Gets Offshore Pipelines Installation Job for CCS Schemes in UK

Saipem has signed a letter of intent for the development of CO2 offshore transportation and storage facilities as part of…

Featured Companies

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Clock is Ticking on the Doomsday Glacier
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Oiler

● NOAA

Third Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Vessel Operations Manager

● GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE, HIGHWAY AND TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT ● Larkspur, CA, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news