Saipem Showcases Its Star1 Floating Wind Technology

Saipem has presented its Star1 semi-submersible floating wind foundation technology, which was recently selected for two floating wind projects planned in the Mediterranean Sea.

Deriving its name for star-like shape, the Star1 technology consists of three arms converging at the center, where the tower supporting next-generation turbines is installed, including those exceeding 20 MW.

According to Saipem, the technology minimizes the stresses and movements of the turbine and optimizes the loads on the mooring lines that anchor it to the seabed.

Thanks to its geometry and mooring system, Star1 is said to offer remarkable stability in water, significantly minimizing turbine stresses and movements.

Star1 technology is ready for the Front-End Engineering Design followed by Detail Design and its industrial-scale deployment, according to Saipem.

To remind, Saipem signed a strategic agreement with Divento earlier in March, for the utilization of Star1 in the 7 Seas Med project in Sicily and the Ichnusa Wind Power project in Sardinia.

"According to the recent technical and commercial bankability assessment by DNV, Star1 is at an advanced stage of technical maturity. A full-scale prototype testing is not considered necessary to demonstrate bankability.

“Saipem has made considerable efforts thanks also to its EPCI capabilities to ensure stability, good performance, and industrialization of the Star1, with the first concept developed in 2008," said Andrea Spessa, Head of Department Offshore, Midstream and Downstream of DNV.

"Star1 represents a significant step forward in technological innovation applied to the energy transition. This technology is the result of Saipem’s many years of experience in offshore engineering and further demonstrates our ability to work on innovative and sustainable solutions for the development of floating offshore wind, in Italy and abroad,” added Guido D'Aloisio, Chief Commercial Officer of Saipem.