Saipem, WSense Developing Comms Networks for Subsea Drones

Italian Saipem has signed a cooperation agreement with the Italian start-up WSense to develop complex communication networks for subsea drones.

These multi-purpose intelligent nodes will be designed and qualified by Saipem and WSense to be interfaced to underwater drones engineered and operated by Sonsub, Saipem's center of excellence for submarine technology innovation.

According to Saipem, these nodes will represent a game-changer for the wireless interconnection of underwater equipment and sensors as well as the integration of diversified systems and technologies, with applications spanning over different industries, including offshore energy, infrastructures, and defense.

"Thanks to stations installed underwater, Saipem's resident subsea drones and ROV will be able to perform autonomously a series of complex operations requiring the exchange of data for positioning and supervising subsea infrastructures, thus creating an enhanced Underwater Internet of Things (IoT). Everything shall be implemented with an environmental-friendly approach, contributing to decarbonization," Saipem said.

"For Saipem, the agreement represents the strengthening of its Hydrone underwater drone program and a further expansion of our offer, while for WSense it is the occasion to demonstrate the safety and reliability of its expertise in wireless communication networks," the company added.