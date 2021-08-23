Schmidt Ocean Institute Seeking Communications Interns

Schmidt Ocean Institute is seeking applicants for the 2021 Science Communications Internship.

The Science Communications Internship aims to provide educational and practical support to graduate students studying marine science, communications, journalism or a related field. Interns will work with Schmidt Ocean Institute’s communications team supporting outreach programs, with the goal of engaging, influencing, and generating public support for a healthy ocean through advanced scientific research, technology innovation, and open sharing of information. The intern will assist with a variety of strategic communications tasks and initiatives, contributing content to Schmidt Ocean Institute’s digital channels and interactive programs. Applicants must be eligible to work in the U.S. Applications are due August 27; details and the application form are available here.