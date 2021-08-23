 
New Wave Media

August 23, 2021

Schmidt Ocean Institute Seeking Communications Interns

Schmidt Ocean Institute is seeking applicants for the 2021 Science Communications Internship.

The Science Communications Internship aims to provide educational and practical support to graduate students studying marine science, communications, journalism or a related field. Interns will work with Schmidt Ocean Institute’s communications team supporting outreach programs, with the goal of engaging, influencing, and generating public support for a healthy ocean through advanced scientific research, technology innovation, and open sharing of information. The intern will assist with a variety of strategic communications tasks and initiatives, contributing content to Schmidt Ocean Institute’s digital channels and interactive programs. Applicants must be eligible to work in the U.S. Applications are due August 27; details and the application form are available here.

Related News

35kg RAMMS ALB sensor offers a unique combination of scanning capability (2ppm density & 3x Secchi penetration), and small form-factor. © Fugro

Lidar Helps to illuminate the Future of Oceans

The statement that 80% of our world’s oceans remain unexplored is well known—and possibly, overstated. Observance of United…

(Photo: The Scottish Association for Marine Science)

Marine Robotics to Help Uncover Hidden Link in Glacier Melting

Marine scientists on Friday will deploy robotic vehicles on a dangerous mission to the face of a glacier in Svalbard as they…

© robin_ph/AdobeStock

MTR100: Apply Now for the 16th Annual Awards Edition

The application for the 16th Annual MTR100 – Marine Technology Reporter’s annual ranking of top 100 people, companies, technologies…

A brittle star and coral are picked up by ROV Subastian’s manipulator arm, along with the piece of deep-sea rock they are inhabiting. Taking the rock along with the accompanying organisms allows the scientists to study whether certain organisms prefer certain substrates. Photo Copyright Schmidt Ocean Institute

Ocean Exploration Off California Discovers New Methane Seep, Whale Fall

Marine scientists on Schmidt Ocean Institute's research vessel Falkor completed a 12-day expedition off the coast of Southern…

Load-out of pump station at OneSubsea, Horsøy near Bergen. (Photo: Jan Arne Wold & Audun Skadberg / Equinor ASA)

Brownfield Boost: Vigdis Gets a Subsea (Pump) Lift

The Vigdis subsea field in the North Sea has produced oil via the Snorre field for 24 years, and when it came on stream in 1997…

TechnipFMC’s Gemini ROV. Photo from TechnipFMC.

Market Report: The Work Class ROV Market

Demand for work-class ROVs (WROV) has traditionally been determined by the state of the global offshore oil & gas industry.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SonTek

SonTek manufactures acoustic Doppler instrumentation for water velocity measurement in oceans, rivers, lakes, harbors, canals, estuaries, pipes and labs. Our sophisticated technology serves as the foundation for trusted data collection systems such as the CastAway-CTD and HydroSurveyor bathymetric ADCP.
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs

Advanced Navigation Releases Boreas D90, the First Fully Digital FOG

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Marina Harbormaster/Maintenance Supervisor

● Seabrook Marina, Inc. ● Seabrook, TX, United States

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

ASD Tug Master

● Bahrain, Hidd

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2021 - Autonomous Vehicle Operations

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news