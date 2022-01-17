 
New Wave Media

January 17, 2022

Scientists Struggle to Monitor Tonga Volcano After Massive Underwater Eruption

On Jan. 13, 2022, NOAA’s GOES West satellite captured an explosive eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano, located in the South Pacific Kingdom of Tonga. (Image: NOAA)

On Jan. 13, 2022, NOAA’s GOES West satellite captured an explosive eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano, located in the South Pacific Kingdom of Tonga. (Image: NOAA)

Scientists are struggling to monitor an active volcano that erupted off the South Pacific island of Tonga at the weekend, after the explosion destroyed its sea-level crater and drowned its mass, obscuring it from satellites.

The eruption of Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano, which sits on the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire, sent tsunami waves across the Pacific Ocean and was heard some 2,300 kilometerss (1,430 miles) away in New Zealand.

"The concern at the moment is how little information we have and that's scary," said Janine Krippner, a New Zealand-based volcanologist with the Smithsonian Global Volcanism Program.

"When the vent is below water, nothing can tell us what will happen next."

Krippner said on-site instruments were likely destroyed in the eruption and the volcanology community was pooling together the best available data and expertise to review the explosion and predict anticipated future activity.

Saturday's eruption was so powerful that space satellites captured not only huge clouds of ash but also an atmospheric shockwave that radiated out from the volcano at close to the speed of sound.

Photographs and videos showed grey ash clouds billowing over the South Pacific and meter-high waves surging onto the coast of Tonga.

There are no official reports of injuries or deaths in Tonga yet but internet and telephone communications are extremely limited and outlying coastal areas remain cut off.

Experts said the volcano, which last erupted in 2014, had been puffing away for about a month before rising magma, superheated to around 1,000 degrees Celsius, met with 20-degree seawater on Saturday, causing an instantaneous and massive explosion.

The unusual "astounding" speed and force of the eruption indicated a greater force at play than simply magma meeting water, scientists said.

As the superheated magma rose quickly and met the cool seawater, so did a huge volume of volcanic gases, intensifying the explosion, said Raymond Cas, a professor of volcanology at Australia's Monash University.

Some volcanologists are likening the eruption to the 1991 Pinatubo eruption in the Philippines, the second-largest volcanic eruption of the 20th century, which killed around 800 people.

The Tonga Geological Services agency, which was monitoring the volcano, was unreachable on Monday. Most communications to Tonga have been cut after the main undersea communications cable lost power.

Lightning strikes
American meteorologist, Chris Vagasky, studied lightning around the volcano and found it increasing to about 30,000 strikes in the days leading up to the eruption. On the day of the eruption, he detected 400,000 lightning events in just three hours, which comes down to 100 lightning events per second.

That compared with 8,000 strikes per hour during the Anak Krakatau eruption in 2018, caused part of the crater to collapse into the Sunda Strait and send a tsunami crashing into western Java, which killed hundreds of people.

Cas said it is difficult to predict follow-up activity and that the volcano's vents could continue to release gases and other material for weeks or months.

"It wouldn't be unusual to get a few more eruptions, though maybe not as big as Saturday," he said. "Once the volcano is de-gassed, it will settle down."


(Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Jane Wardell and Michael Perry)

Related News

From left: Bernt Rogne, Sverre Olav Farstad and Øystein Tvedt. By: Morten Hjertø/Tau Tech; Copyright: Tau Tech

Tau Tech Raises $34.4m for Sustainable Seabed-Harvesting Tech

Through a five-year research project, Norway's Tau Tech has developed a technology that reportedly enables sustainable seafood…

Photo Courtesy NOC

NOC Celebrates Raymond Pollard

The National Oceanography Center (NOC) announced the passing of Raymond Pollard, a major contributor to the subject of oceanography.Pollard…

© Jeremy Bishop / Adobe Stock

What is the Value of a Wave?

How changes to our coastline could wipe out surfing’s benefitsBefore COVID-19, global surf tourism spending was estimated…

Credit: Oceaneering

Oceaneering, BP Remotely Pilot ROV in UK from Shore in Norway

Subsea services company Oceaneering has said it has successfully completed the first onshore remote piloting of a remotely…

© Martina / Adobe Stock

Coral Reefs off East Africa Could Die Out in 50 Years -Study

Coral reefs in the western Indian Ocean are at risk of extinction by 2070 due to warming temperatures and overfishing, according…

Walter Munk (center) with the author (left) and his wife Mary (right) at Scripps in 2018. Photo courtesy the Author

Opinion: A Call for the USNS Walter Munk to Honor America’s Greatest Oceanographer

In the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, Congress established a commission to rename several military bases and ships…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Cygnus Instruments

Sales and Service for Cygnus Ultrasonic Thickness Gauges in North, South and Central America and the Caribbean
The December e-magazine edition of Marine Technology Reporter focuses on the ever-evolving role and capabilities of subsea vehicles.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

ROV Pilots Design Newest ROV

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2021 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news