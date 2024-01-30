EMGS Scoops $11.7M Survey Contract Offshore Brazil

Norway-based Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has secured a contract with Petrobras for a fully prefunded multi-client survey offshore Brazil.

The total contract value is approximately $11.7 million, according to EMGS.

The survey is expected to start late March or early April 2024, the company said.

“We are delighted to return to Brazil for EMGS’ first acquisition project offshore Brazil in almost 10 years. As 2023 marked a year with little acquisition activity for EMGS, we are very pleased and encouraged by a notable increase in the number of active and mature customer discussions for acquisition projects in 2024,” said CEO of EMGS, Bjørn Petter Lindhom.

Lindhom added that in addition to Petrobras’ project offshore Brazil, the company expects contract awards for several acquisition projects on the Norwegian Continental Shelf in 2024.