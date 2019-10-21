 
October 21, 2019

Seabed Geosolutions to Perform Santos Basin Survey

3D visualization of an interpreted horizon (Base of Salt) from the Santos Basin, Brazil (File image: CGG)

Seabed Geosolutions has secured a letter of award to provide a 3D ocean bottom node (OBN) survey in 2,000 m of water in the Santos Basin, offshore Brazil.

The 410-square-kilometer survey, which has a contract value of more than $50 million, will be performed for a prominent energy company using Seabed Geosolutions’ proprietary Manta OBN technology and remotely operated vehicles. The four-component (4C) project will begin in the second quarter of 2020 and will take around 4 months to complete.

Stephan Midenet, CEO of Seabed Geosolutions, said, “We are excited to work with a pioneer in ocean-bottom technologies to deploy our new Manta technology, which has been recently and successfully used offshore Brazil for Petrobras on the Buzios field to deliver exceptional data quality. The survey data, which will be used to inform the area’s subsurface, will be acquired over an area of significant discoveries.”

Seabed Geosolutions is a joint venture between Fugro and CGG. It collects geophysical data on the seabed through an array of imaging technologies for oil and gas companies, focused on the development and production phases of their fields.

