 
New Wave Media

October 20, 2020

Seabed Geosolutions Wins OBN Survey Work in Brazil

(File Photo: Seabed Geosolutions)

(File Photo: Seabed Geosolutions)

Ocean bottom seismic company Seabed Geosolutions has won a contract for a baseline 4D ocean bottom node (OBN) survey as well as a future 4D monitor OBN survey in Brazil. 

The project, for an unnamed client, is to be acquired in water depths greater than 2,200 meters and the baseline survey is scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2021. The total combined duration of the two surveys is estimated at around eight months.

Stephan Midenet, CEO of Seabed Geosolutions this would be the company's sixth project in Brazil "a core OBN market."

The company, which collects geophysical data on the seabed through an array of ocean bottom nodes (OBN) for oil and gas companies, focused on the development and production phases of their fields, did not provide the financial details of the agreement.

Seabed Geo Solutions was taken over by Fugro in December 2019.

Email

Related News

Credit: TDI Brooks

TDI-Brooks Wraps Ivory Coast Offshore Survey for Total

TDI-Brooks International, in partnership with the French environmental firm Créocéan and Benthic Solutions, has completed…

Credit: Enpro Subsea

'Attic' Oil Removed from Shell Bravo Concrete Storage Cell

Deepocean, with Enpro Subsea as a subcontractor, has recently completed the removal of "attic" oil from concrete storage…

Credit: Blue Ocean Seismic Services - Screenshot

'Marine Seismic Survey Disruptor' Gets Industry Funding

Blue Ocean Seismic Services, a company that describes itself as "the marine seismic survey disruptor," has secured a total…

The Bongo RSV is one of C-Innovation’s vessels being upgraded with Sonardyne technologies. - Credit: C-Innovation

C-Innovation Orders Sonardyne Tech for ROV Ops in Brazil

Marine services company C-Innovation (C-I) has ordered a package of Sonardyne’s underwater positioning and navigation systems…

Credit: Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Launches Subsea Wellhead Cutting System "Terminator"

Oilfield services company Baker Hughes has launched a vessel-deployed subsea wellhead cutting system called the Terminator.In…

Next-Gen AI Capability for Teledyne Gavia AUVs

Teledyne Gavia introduced Charles River Analytics’ AutoTRap Onboard AI-based object detection software as a new capability…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

RenewableUK

RenewableUK is the UK’s leading renewable energy trade association. Our vision is for renewable energy to play a leading role in powering the UK. RenewableUK acts as a central point of information and a united representative voice for our members.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Marine Engineer

● Scienco/FAST ● Sunset Hills, Missouri, United States

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Oct 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news