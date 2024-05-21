 
May 21, 2024

SeaBird Exploration Wins OBN Source Work for Its Eagle Explorer

Eagle Explorer vessel (Credit: SeaBird Exploration)

Eagle Explorer vessel (Credit: SeaBird Exploration)

Norwegian marine seismic survey services firm Seabird Exploration has received a letter of award (LoA) for OBN source work for the Eagle Explorer in the Western Hemisphere with a repeat client.

The duration of the contract is six months, with options to extend by another six plus six months.

Mobilization for the new contract has started and the start of the contract is expected second half of June 2024.

Seabird Exploration’s Eagle Explorer will be deployed as part of the contract. Eagle Explorer is a seismic research vessel built in 2009. It jointed Seabird Exploration’s fleet in 2018, and can operate worldwide as either a 3D, 2D or source vessel.

"The company's backlog currently shows a combined 33 months of OBN source work including options. Further, we see several opportunities in 2D and are exploring alternative ways of employing the company`s considerable track record and streamer capacity here" said Ståle Rodahl, SeaBird Exploration’s Executive Chairman.

The name of the client and the value of the contract were not disclosed.

