October 7, 2020

Saab Seaeye Cracks into the Superyacht Security Market

  • Putting eyes underwater the Falcon is a valuable resource for superyachts offered by MarineGuard. (MarineGuard)
  • The Falcon can be fitted with a range of cameras for detailed hull inspection and deep seabed exploration, along with tools for handling items, rope cutting and cleaning. (Saab Seaeye)
For superyacht owners, eyes beneath the waves, provided by intelligent underwater robotic vehicles, is a valuable resource. Yacht security company, MarineGuard, includes the Saab Seaeye Falcon underwater robotic vehicle as part of its security system for superyachts.

MarineGuard is known for creating a ‘virtual security bubble’ around a yacht, and the Falcon is a powerful tool in this regard as it can examine a yacht’s hull millimeter by millimeter with its HD cameras, and descend down 1000 meters to explore the seabed below.

Superyacht owners often view the underwater world live on stateroom large screens, from images transmitted by a roaming Falcon.  

As an underwater workhorse the Falcon is fitted with a gripper for recovering items from the seabed, with other tools added as needed. Tools such as rope cutters for severing 15mm rope and 12mm steel wire rope, powerful manipulators and cleaning systems for keeping critical fittings clear.

Diver safety is a key benefit. As a dive buddy, a Falcon can survey a dive site and then watch over the diver when below. It can also transport items back and forth during a dive.


A Falcon can watch over a diver and survey a site before a dive. (Saab Seaeye)

