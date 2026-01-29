 
New Wave Media

January 29, 2026

Saab’s Seaeye Lynx Surveya San José Shipwreck

  • Photographer: Colombian Navy
  • Photographer: Colombian Navy
  • Photographer: Colombian Navy Photographer: Colombian Navy
  • Photographer: Colombian Navy Photographer: Colombian Navy

Saab UK’s Seaeye Lynx subsea vehicle played a critical role in the survey and documentation of the 18th-century galleon San José, a Colombian cultural heritage asset.

Often referred to as the “Holy Grail of shipwrecks,” San José sank in 1708 off the coast of Colombia during the War of the Spanish Succession, taking with it a substantial part of the maritime, commercial and cultural history of one of the last galleons of the Spanish Indies trade.

Operated by the Colombian Navy, the Lynx was used in multiple deep-sea survey missions. These missions captured high-resolution imagery and three-dimensional photogrammetry of the wreck at approximately 600 meters depth. They also included recovering and documenting artifacts such as a cannon, three gold coins, Chinese porcelain cups and sediment samples for further analysis and laboratory studies to support their research and protection.

Seaeye Lynx is used internationally for subsea survey and inspection tasks. Its role at the San José site forms part of a wider effort by Colombian authorities to document and preserve underwater cultural heritage.

Related News

© Teledyne Gavia/Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Gavia Delivers Four GAVIA AUV Systems to the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration

Teledyne Gavia, a leader in modular autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), announced the successful delivery of the first…

(Credit: Fincantieri)

Fincantieri Launches Italian Navy’s Hydro-Oceanographic Ship

Fincantieri has launched Italian Navy’s newly built hydro-oceanographic ship (N.I.O.M.) Quirinale at its integrated shipyard in Riva Trigoso…

© IMarEST

IMarEST Journey to Aral Sea Will Uncover Lessons from Central Asia’s Water Crisis

The Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology (IMarEST) has awarded its David Henderson Inspiring Journey grant…

Mission Specialist Wraith delivers six-degree-of-freedom agility, high thrust, and precision control in a compact, expeditionary-ready UUV built for demanding subsea missions. Credit: AeroVironment Inc/VideoRay

AeroVironment Launches Mission Specialist Wraith UUV

AeroVironment Inc., a leading provider of all domain autonomous systems, announced the launch of the Mission Specialist Wraith…

(Credit: Vard)

Vard to Build Four New Multi-Purpose Robotic Vessels for Ocean Infinity

Vard, the Norwegian subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group, has signed a new contract with existing customer Ocean Infinity…

SMD bespoke multi-tool hard ground trencher (Credit: SMD)

SMD Books ROV, Trencher Orders for Asia’s Offshore Wind Sector

Subsea technology and services firm SMD has secured a multi‑vehicle contract in Asia’s emerging offshore wind sector, marking…

Featured Companies

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

MBARI Sets Sail Aboard a New Research Vessel
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news