December 10, 2019

Seatool’s Plug-and-Play Subsea HPU Range

Photo: Seatools

Photo: Seatools

Seatools offers a new range of subsea hydraulic power units (SHPUs) which come as true plug-and-play solutions.

“We believe this new product range proposes a unique offering,” said Johan Sol, Business Development Manager at Seatools. “Complementing Seatools’ existing line of subsea hydraulic components, with the launch of this underwater hydraulic powerpack range we grow alongside existing customers and meet the needs of new customers.”

The ready-to-roll powerpacks were designed to meet the demands of today’s subsea equipment and clients’ configuration requirements, and come with a significant number of (integrated) hydraulic system components and functionalities. Examples are pressure compensation, filtration, controls, and instrumentation. The modular approach creates a benefit for hydraulic system integrators: a cost-efficient configuration of subsea hydraulic systems that matches the specific requirements of integrators, while pushing the limits of system compactness and reliability.

The new range is specifically designed for subsea equipment that requires uncompromising reliability, such as in subsea installation tooling and subsea dredging systems.

Photo: Seatools

