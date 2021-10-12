 
October 12, 2021

Seatronics, RTSYS Announce Global Distribution Deal

Seatronics and RTSYS are at Ocean Business 2021 in Southampton this week to perform a live demonstration of the Comet-300 AUV. Image courtesy RTSYS

Seatronics announced a global distribution agreement with French manufacturer RTSYS for its autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV) and passive acoustic monitoring (PAM) product lines. Both are at Ocean Business 2021 in Southampton this week to perform a live demonstration of the Comet-300 AUV.

The Comet-300 AUV is designed to cover large underwater areas quickly and with high accuracy by offering precise real-time tracking and positioning and has high-definition sonar imaging capabilities. RTSYS also manufactures an alternative micro-AUV solution named NemoSens, which is a cost-effective, lightweight and modular vehicle offering the same capabilities of live tracking and high repositioning with constant accuracy to less than 5 m. Both AUVs will be available through Seatronics global bases along with the RTSYS range of PAM sensors, including underwater recorders, data buoys and remote stations. The PAM range is ideal for the environmental monitoring and research, and installation phases of offshore wind farm development.

