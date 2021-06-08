 
June 8, 2021

Seatronics, SES Ink Subsea Equipment Reseller Deal

Credit: SES

Subsea equipment rental company Seatronics, an Acteon company, and hydrographic equipment provider Subsea Europe Services (SES) have signed a reseller agreement,

Under the deal, the duo said it would share capabilities, mutually expand their rental and sales portfolios and optimize access and logistics for in-demand marine and subsea equipment rental.

Aberdeen-based Seatronics, with regional facilities in Abu Dhabi, Houston, and Singapore, has now strengthened its network in mainland Europe through the partnership with SES. 

Hamburg-based SES will benefit from Seatronics’ global footprint to improve the availability of its integrated Hydrographic Survey System (iHSS) – a solution that integrates everything needed for multibeam surveys in a single pre-configured package.

“Our partnership with SES positions us strategically to optimize services and continue to meet demand in Europe with streamlined logistics post-Brexit,” said Brett Laurenson, Sales Director, Seatronics. “We are also keen to bring the SES-engineered iHSS into our portfolio as it fits a global need for technology that simplifies the deployment of hydroacoustic technology for multibeam surveys on diverse vessels of opportunity.”

“Joining forces with Seatronics is in line with our ambition to simplify the acquisition of marine data through innovation in both technology and logistics,” adds Sören Themann, CEO, Subsea Europe Services Gmbh. “Critical to this is our transformation to the one-stop-shop model where in collaboration with Seatronics, we can provide all the required equipment and support for any marine survey campaign, as a single supplier from our facility in Northern Europe and through our Partner serving the Mediterranean market.”


