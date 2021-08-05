Seaweed Farming Boom Drives Development of new Aquaculture Monitoring Buoy

Driven by a significant increase in Seaweed Farming globally, Ocean Scientific International Ltd (OSIL) created and offers its new Aquaculture Monitoring Buoy.

The buoy offers a full suite of standard metocean (meteorological, waves & currents) and water quality parameters with the added bonus of a Pan Tilt Zoom (PTZ) camera. The PTZ camera is individually addressed, enabling operators to remotely view moorings and site detail in high definition with up to 40x zoom. This system helps farm operators to better manage the mooring system through the growing season.

OSIL can provide fully integrated networks of data buoys although, due to the flexibility offered by the new buoy, only one per site is usually required. As with standard OSIL data buoy systems the Metocean & water quality data is available over a variety of secure telemetry solutions (including LoRaWAN, gprs, 3/4/5G, & Satellite).





