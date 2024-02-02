 
February 2, 2024

Siem Secures New Contract for its Subsea Construction Vessel

Siem Spearfish OSCV (Credit: Siem Offshore)

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Siem Offshore has signed a contract with marine geophysical service provider PXGEO for one of its offshore subsea construction vessels (OSCVs).

The contract between the parties is for one year with additional one year option for Siem Spearfish OSCV.

The vessel will be engaged within the marine geophysical segment and support charterer's operations world-wide.

Siem Spearfish OSCV will start its new charter upon completion of the current class renewal mid-February 2024.

The 2014-built vessel is designed for subsea operation duties such as construction and installation work, inspection and maintenance. The vessel is classed according to SPS 2008 and Clean Design.

The December 2023 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on advances in subsea vehicles and the systems that support them.
EvoLogics Sonobot 5: Elevating Multibeam Sonar Capabilities
