 
New Wave Media

June 10, 2020

Deep Down Secures GoM, APAC Orders

(File Photo: Deep Down)

(File Photo: Deep Down)

Subsea oil and gas production control equipment provider Deep Down has said it has received orders from two customers totaling approximately $2 million.

The scope of work for these orders includes providing subsea controls equipment consisting of jumpers, flying leads, and an electrical/hydraulic distribution manifold.  

All of the equipment is scheduled to be completed before the end of 2020 and installed in the Gulf of Mexico and the Asia Pacific regions, the company said, without providing info on the identity of the clients.

Charles Njuguna, Deep Down's President and CEO, stated, "Despite the challenges presented by the global coronavirus pandemic and the recent weakness in oil prices, Deep Down remains committed to providing our customers with world-class products and services.  We are pleased to have received these orders, and we look forward to continuing building our relationships with these valued customers as our industry moves forward."

Asia PacificGulf of Mexicooil prices
Email

Related News

Image Credit: Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions' Umbilicals for Murphy's King’s Quay FPS

Norwegian offshore engineering and construction company Aker Solutions will deliver umbilicals for Murphy's King's Quay offshore project in the U.S.

© Fokke / Adobe Stock

First Major US Offshore Wind Farm Reaches Permitting Milestone

The first major U.S. offshore wind farm, planned for the Massachusetts coast, reached a key permitting milestone on Tuesday…

Image Credit: CSS

Norway: CSS Buys Isotek

Norway's subsea pipeline repair and tie-in solutions provider Connector Subsea Solutions (CSS) has completed the acquisition…

The SGT-300 gas turbine - Credit: Siemens

Siemens Equipment for Large Gas Field Project Offshore Malaysia

Siemens Gas and Power has been awarded a contract to supply gas turbine generators, gas turbines and centrifugal compressors…

(Photo: SMD)

SMD Delivers Pre-Lay Plow to Boskalis

U.K.-based manufacturer Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd (SMD) said it handed over a purpose-built pre-lay plow to marine service providers Boskalis…

Image Credit: MacGregor

MacGregor's Gangways and Cranes for Edda Wind SOVs

Cargotec's MacGregor has secured orders to equip Edda Wind's new offshore wind service vessels, ordered from Spanish shipyards.Two…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

FLIR Commercial Systems

FLIR Systems is the world leader in thermal imaging cameras. Our products play pivotal roles in a wide range of industrial, commercial and government activities in more than 60 countries for over 50 years. FLIR Systems markets a full range of thermal imaging cameras for the most demanding marine applications.
Sponsored

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news