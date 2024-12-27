NKT Secures Two High-Voltage Cable Projects for TenneT’s 2GW Program

The Dutch-German transmission system operator (TSO) TenneT has selected Danish subsea cable and services firm NKT to provide onshore and offshore high-voltage cable systems for two projects in Germany as part of its 2 GW grid infrastructure program.

Under the existing multi-year framework agreement with TenneT. NKT will provide 525 kV XLPE high-voltage direct current (HVDC) onshore and offshore power cable systems for two projects – LanWin7 and NordOstLink.

The contracts are expected to be called off in 2026-27 and will have a combined value of approximately $1.03 billion, which includes cable design, engineering, production as well as on- and offshore installation.

The LanWin7 system is one of the offshore grid connection systems planned to connect to the multi-terminal hub in the area of Pöschendorf, Schleswig-Holstein.

This so-called NordHub will integrate multiple direct current (DC) and AC connections, facilitating the efficient transport of wind power from the North Sea to the onshore grid.

The NordOstLink (partial) project involves laying additional cables to enhance the capacity and flexibility of the grid.

Commissioning of the projects is expected in 2033-34.

“We are thrilled to once again be selected as a key partner for TenneT’s ambitious 2GW Program. This confirms our strong partnership and NKT’s leading position in the high-voltage DC power cable market.

“We look forward to applying our advanced power cable technology to these two additional projects in Germany, which will enable the energy transition in Europe by facilitating the efficient transport of wind power from the North Sea to the onshore grid,” said Claes Westerlind, President and CEO at NKT.

With the LanWin7 and NordOstLink projects, a total of five projects have been awarded to NKT under the framework agreement, which runs until 2028 with possible extension until 2031.