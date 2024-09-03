Tuesday, September 3, 2024
 
New Wave Media

September 3, 2024

SeeByte and Kraken Robotics sign MOU

  • Kraken KATFISH Towed Synthetic Aperture Sonar System (Photo: SeeByte)
  • Kraken Synthetic Aperture Sonar displayed in SeeByte’s SeeTrack mission planner. (Image: SeeByte)
Marine technology companies SeeByte and Kraken Robotic shave formalized a collaboration through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that aims to integrate their complementary systems to offer a unified solution for maritime mission planning, data collection, and analysis.

Kraken is lnown for its cutting-edge synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) technology, which supports various maritime platforms, including uncrewed underwater vehicles of different sizes and the KATFISH towed SAS system, while SeeByte excels in creating advanced maritime software solutions, such as the SeeTrack Mission Management System (MMS), the Neptune Autonomy System, and Automated Target Recognition (ATR). Together, the two companies will provide a seamless, proven solution for maritime operations, ensuring competitiveness, availability, and a superior user experience.

Chris Haworth, CEO at SeeByte, said, “This collaborative approach brings together a best-of-breed solution to satisfy the needs of our maritime and naval customers. We are excited to add Kraken to the long list of SeeByte collaborators, and look forward to seeing the capabilities of this combined solution for high-resolution seabed intelligence.”

Greg Reid, CEO at Kraken, said, “Kraken provides turnkey minehunting solutions which collect high quality data and turn it into high quality seabed intelligence – our customers use this to inform high quality decisions. Our sonar systems are used worldwide for critical decision-making, providing swaths up to 400m and constant resolutions of down to 2 cm x 2 cm. Having completed several integrations and customer demos with SeeByte, Kraken is excited to integrate with SeeByte’s advanced capabilities. This provides navies worldwide with the ability to seamlessly leverage SeeByte’s mission management tools to optimally plan, analyze and review Kraken’s high-resolution synthetic aperture sonar data.”
SeeByte and Kraken will demonstrate this collaboration at the NATO Exercise REPMUS 2024 in September and will continue to collaborate to advance products and solutions.

