 
New Wave Media

March 27, 2026

Seequent Assesses Offshore Data Today to Prepare for Tomorrow

Matt Grove and Fiamma Giovacchini from Seequent discuss challenges within the offshore industry, the evolving demands of customers, and how to bring data—geophysical, geological, and geotechnical—together to make informed decisions about the seafloor.

Related News

(Credit: Mark Offshore)

Mark Offshore Adds Research Vessel Mintis to Support Offshore Renewables

Mark Offshore has agreed with Klaipėda University to operate the research vessel Mintis, expanding its fleet and strengthening…

(Credit: DOF Group)

DOF Gets Subsea Cable Replacement Job by Norway’s Statnett

DOF Group has been awarded a contract by Norway’s transmission system operator Statnett for the replacement of high-voltage…

Source: DEEP

DEEP Selects Reef in Florida Keys for Habitat Deployment

DEEP’s pilot subsea human habitat, Vanguard, will be deployed at Tennessee Reef in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.Installation…

© pvl - stock.adobe.com

Saipem FlatFish Underwater Drone Completes Petrobas Test Campaign

FlatFish, Saipem’s underwater inspection drone, has successfully completed a key phase under the contract awarded by Petrobras…

Source: Oi26

Breakthrough Technology Unveiled at Oceanology International

Major industry announcements and new product launches continued to drive significant visitor numbers and plentiful business…

Docking station developed by EdgeLab, integrated on the ATLANTIS lander developed by CEiiA, Matosinhos, Portugal. Credit: EdgeLab

Automatic docking as an enabling technology for the operational autonomy of underwater systems

For a long time, the operational autonomy of underwater systems has been constrained by the inability to ensure persistent…

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VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

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MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
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