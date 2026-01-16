 
New Wave Media

January 16, 2026

The UXO Risk: Seequent Adds Clarity Underwater

“Seeing” under the world’s waterways is a perpetual challenge, seeing what’s under the seabed surface and even bigger challenge. Seequent, the Bentley Subsurface Company, helps organisations understand what’s happening underground and under the seabed, helping to identify and mitigate risks such as unexploded ordinance (UXO), helping to ensure a more efficient and safe work environment for multiple maritime stakeholders. Matt Grove – EMEA Regional Segment Manager – Offshore, and Becky Bodger – EMEA Customer Solutions Team Lead, discuss with Maritime Matters: The MarineLink Podcast, the array of tools available to get the job done.

Apple Podcasts:



Spotify Podcasts:

