 
New Wave Media

January 20, 2025

Seiche Welcomes Hook as Non-Executive Director

Dan Hook. Image courtesy Seiche

Dan Hook. Image courtesy Seiche

Seiche announced the appointment of Dan Hook as Non-Executive Director, effective January 2, 2025, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise in marine technology and innovation to the company. 

A Naval Architect by training, he studied at the University of Southampton before embarking on a diverse career encompassing fast vessel design, weight and stability analysis, and structural engineering.

His passion for marine robotics led him to become a Chartered Engineer and establish ASV Ltd, a pioneering company in the development and construction of unmanned surface vessels. Following the sale of ASV Ltd to L3 Harris, Dan served as Chief Technology Officer at Ocean Infinity for four years. He now leads RAD Propulsion, a company dedicated to advancing technology for electric and smart boats.

In addition to his industry roles, Dan has contributed significantly to marine science as a Non-Executive Director of the National Oceanography Centre over the past six years.

Related News

Source: SeaTrac

USV Hypoxia Mapping Capabilities Verified by Manned Vehicle

SeaTrac has used its SP-48 uncrewed surface vehicle (USV) to map potential hypoxic zones in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico as part…

© GeraldRobertFischer / Adobe Stock

There’s Plenty More “Fish” in the Sea

This week at Marine Technology News...One of the earliest documented examples of biomimicry is attributed to Leonardo da…

Image courtesy OSIL

OSIL Buoy Charting New Waters in Central American Pacific

Ocean Scientific International Ltd (OSIL) have manufactured a oceanographic data buoy system, the first of its kind in the…

© Turgay Koca/Wirestock / Adobe Stock

Bacteria Fuel Cell Could Power Ocean Sensors

The University of Maryland is leading a project aiming to developing a fuel cell that uses energy derived from marine bacteria…

Source: Friends of Nella Dan

For Those with Saltwater in Their Veins

The Scythian philosopher Anacharsis (6th century B.C.) said: “There are three sorts of people: those who are alive, those…

Teledyne Oceanscience Promotes Baluyot

Teledyne Oceanscience promoted Jason Baluyot to the position of Product Line Manager - Oceanscience, effective immediately.Baluyot…

Featured Companies

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…
Subsea Vehicle technology is front and center in MTR, with a focus on increased levels of autonomy, reliability and flexibility.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Reality Capture for Safer Marine Terminal Inspections
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Damage Control Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news