Seiche Welcomes Hook as Non-Executive Director

Seiche announced the appointment of Dan Hook as Non-Executive Director, effective January 2, 2025, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise in marine technology and innovation to the company.

A Naval Architect by training, he studied at the University of Southampton before embarking on a diverse career encompassing fast vessel design, weight and stability analysis, and structural engineering.

His passion for marine robotics led him to become a Chartered Engineer and establish ASV Ltd, a pioneering company in the development and construction of unmanned surface vessels. Following the sale of ASV Ltd to L3 Harris, Dan served as Chief Technology Officer at Ocean Infinity for four years. He now leads RAD Propulsion, a company dedicated to advancing technology for electric and smart boats.

In addition to his industry roles, Dan has contributed significantly to marine science as a Non-Executive Director of the National Oceanography Centre over the past six years.