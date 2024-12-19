Thursday, December 19, 2024
 
New Wave Media

December 19, 2024

Sercel Banks Contract for TPS in GOM Survey

TPS is an advanced low-frequency marine seismic source that provides a wider bandwidth while reducing environmental impact. Image courtesy of Sercel

TPS is an advanced low-frequency marine seismic source that provides a wider bandwidth while reducing environmental impact. Image courtesy of Sercel

Sercel announced a contract with a marine geophysical company for the deployment of its Tuned Pulse Source (TPS), a low-frequency broadband marine seismic source, and the provision of related support services. The geophysical company is deploying the TPS solution to acquire an ultralong-offset ocean-bottom node (OBN) survey in the Gulf of Mexico, which started in November.

Related News

Antarctic sea-ice. Photo credit Dr. Andrew Meijers

As Antarctic Sea Ice Disappears, Storms Worsen - study

Declining Antarctic sea ice cover is generating unprecedented ocean heat loss to the atmosphere and more storms, according…

Pioneer USV (Credit: ACUA Ocean)

ACUA Ocean Launches Pioneer USV

The UK-based autonomous unmanned surface vessel (USV) developer ACUA Ocean has completed the test launch of the USV Pioneer…

Source: Blueye Robotics

Too Much Information

This week at Marine Technology News...Humanity now has more information than it can analyze alone. We need AI to help us…

© glimpseofsweden / Adobe Stock

Nexans to Link East Anglia TWO Offshore Wind Farm to UK's Power Grid

French subsea power cable maker and services provider Nexans has secured a contract from ScottishPower Renewables to supply…

(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater Geoservices Gets Another Seismic Survey in India

Shearwater Geoservices has secured a contract for a large-scale 2D seismic survey on the continental shelf margin off the…

Photo by Heather McFarland courtesy of University of Alaska Fairbanks

The Power of Scientific Collaboration is Perennial

This week at Marine Technology News...American physicist John Bardeen, the only person to be awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics twice…

Featured Companies

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
Subsea Vehicle technology is front and center in MTR, with a focus on increased levels of autonomy, reliability and flexibility.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Junior Unlicensed Engineer

● NOAA

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Damage Control Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news