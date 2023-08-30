Wednesday, August 30, 2023
 
New Wave Media

August 30, 2023

Sercel Extends its OBN Portfolio

(Image: Sercel)

(Image: Sercel)

CGG announced that Sercel now has a complete portfolio of seabed nodal solutions for all water depths down to 6,000 m to meet growing industry demand for ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic surveys. Based on Sercel’s QuietSeis broadband digital sensor technology, the full OBN portfolio includes the GPR300, the GPR700, the GPR3000 and the MicrOBS.

The GPR300 nodal solution was designed for seismic acquisition in shallow water down to 300 meters. Since its launch in 2021, over 50,000 nodes have been deployed in the field.

The GPR700 was unveiled this week at the IMAGE 2023 convention in Houston, extending OBN survey operations to the limits of the continental shelf at depths of up to 700 meters.

In response to growing requirements for deepwater exploration, Sercel said it is now also announcing a GPR3000 nodal solution for high-density OBN surveys down to depths of 3,000 meters.

To complete Sercel’s OBN offering, the MicrOBS sparse nodal solution is  suited for sparse deepwater OBN operations down to 6,000 meters.

Emmanuelle Dubu, Sercel CEO, said, "We are delighted to now offer a full range of nodal solutions to the seismic industry. The common denominator and key differentiator of this portfolio is QuietSeis, the most accurate seismic sensor in the industry. Its extremely low-noise performance delivers high-fidelity, high-quality broadband datasets for high-precision subsurface imaging. With our comprehensive portfolio of high-tech OBN solutions — all seamlessly integrated into our new MetaBlue marine survey management solution — we are uniquely positioned to support our customers in their offshore exploration and monitoring projects, whatever the depth."

Related News

(Image: Nauticus Robotics)

Equinor to Test Autonomous Robots for Subsea Leak Detection

Equinor is set to trial the use of autonomous robots for subsea leak detection services in the North Sea.The Norway-based…

(Photo: TGS)

TGS Partners with Apparition Geoservices

TGS announced a collaboration agreement with Apparition Geoservices to jointly provide integrated, encoded simultaneous source…

Harvest Technology

Harvest, 3D at Depth Team in North Sea Project

Australia's Harvest Technology Group Limited completed a milestone project in the North Sea, partnering with LiDAR technology…

Credit: inApril (file image)

PGS, inApril Partner for Hybrid Towed Streamer and OBN Services

Norway-based marine seismic survey services firm PGS has entered a one-year strategic collaboration with ocean bottom node…

© drew / Adobe Stock

Accelerated Evolution and Automated Aquaculture Could Help Coral Weather the Heat

Coral on the Great Barrier Reef has regrown strongly after the big losses of 2016 and 2017, when water temperatures were…

(Photo: The Metals Company)

Canada's TMC to Seek Seabed Mining License in 2024

Canada's The Metals Company (TMC) aims to apply next year for a license to start mining in the Pacific Ocean, with production…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news