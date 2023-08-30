Sercel Extends its OBN Portfolio

CGG announced that Sercel now has a complete portfolio of seabed nodal solutions for all water depths down to 6,000 m to meet growing industry demand for ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic surveys. Based on Sercel’s QuietSeis broadband digital sensor technology, the full OBN portfolio includes the GPR300, the GPR700, the GPR3000 and the MicrOBS.

The GPR300 nodal solution was designed for seismic acquisition in shallow water down to 300 meters. Since its launch in 2021, over 50,000 nodes have been deployed in the field.

The GPR700 was unveiled this week at the IMAGE 2023 convention in Houston, extending OBN survey operations to the limits of the continental shelf at depths of up to 700 meters.

In response to growing requirements for deepwater exploration, Sercel said it is now also announcing a GPR3000 nodal solution for high-density OBN surveys down to depths of 3,000 meters.

To complete Sercel’s OBN offering, the MicrOBS sparse nodal solution is suited for sparse deepwater OBN operations down to 6,000 meters.

Emmanuelle Dubu, Sercel CEO, said, "We are delighted to now offer a full range of nodal solutions to the seismic industry. The common denominator and key differentiator of this portfolio is QuietSeis, the most accurate seismic sensor in the industry. Its extremely low-noise performance delivers high-fidelity, high-quality broadband datasets for high-precision subsurface imaging. With our comprehensive portfolio of high-tech OBN solutions — all seamlessly integrated into our new MetaBlue marine survey management solution — we are uniquely positioned to support our customers in their offshore exploration and monitoring projects, whatever the depth."