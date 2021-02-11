 
New Wave Media

February 11, 2021

Series of High-res Surveys to Track Changes in Thames River

Anchor and lumber on the bottom of Thames River near New London ferry docks (Image: ThayerMahan)

Anchor and lumber on the bottom of Thames River near New London ferry docks (Image: ThayerMahan)

A two-year project aims to locate and monitor the shifting boundaries of key biological habitats and short-term, small-scale changes in bathymetry important to the health of Connecticut’s Thames River and Long Island Sound ecosystems. 

Marine technology company ThayerMahan, which recently completed an underwater survey using its SeaScout system to capture high-quality hydrographic imagery of the river, said the survey is being conducted under a National Institute for Undersea Vehicle Technology (NIUVT) project in conjunction with the University of Connecticut (UConn)’s Department of Marine Sciences.

ThayerMahan’s SeaScout system is an actively stabilized towed vehicle with synthetic aperture sonar and multibeam echosounder payloads. The system generates ultra-fine resolution (3cm x 3cm) beamformed imagery and interferometric bathymetry of undersea cables, boulders, rocks, and seafloor characteristics in real-time.

The survey was performed aboard the R/V Connecticut, a research vessel owned by UConn. The Undersea Warfighting Development Center and the Naval Submarine Base New London were important contributors to the project. The next survey is planned for May 2021.

Over the course of the two-year project, baseline data will be reevaluated to identify changes in the region and enhance security within the New London port area.  

Michael Connor, ThayerMahan’s president and CEO, stated, “This project, leveraging ThayerMahan’s ability to rapidly gather high-quality imagery in real-time, is an important step toward safely developing the Blue Economy offshore and enabling the safe and secure use of our harbors by commercial and government vessels. All ships, particularly those carrying environmentally sensitive cargoes and munitions, should be able to operate in restricted waters confident that neither obstructions nor threats lie in their path. Our seabed imaging capability can make that a reality today.”

Related News

An ROV modified for shell collecting. Photo: JW Fishers

ROV Modified for Seashell Collection

“If you want to hear the distant voice of the ocean put your ear to the lips of a seashell.” - Curtis Tyrone JonesSeashells…

(Image: The SeaCleaners)

French Cleanup Yacht Designed to Feed on Ocean Plastic

A French ocean adventurer and his team have designed a yacht which he says can scoop up plastic garbage to stop it blighting the world’s oceans…

The Sea Machines-enabled autonomous vessel Sigsbee conducts survey missions seven days per week, effectively doubling the conventional productivity. (Photo: DEA)

Unmanned Vessel Launched to Survey Western Galveston Bay

An unmanned vessel is now surveying more than 3,500 nautical miles of the Western Galveston Bay, near the Houston Ship Channel.DEA Marine Services…

(Photo: NOAA)

Record-sized Coral Colony Discovered in American Samoa

A new record size coral colony at Ta’u Island in American Samoa identified by NOAA-funded researchers is said to be even…

The R/V Roger Revelle pictured at sea for a 10-day commissioning and calibration cruise following its midlife refit. Photo Copyright: Scripps Institution of Oceanography

Ship Repair: Inside the $60m Refit of RV Roger Revelle

This month MR dives inside the $60 million refit of RV Roger Revelle, a project which leverages a treasure trove of ‘lessons…

Three world-class autonomous uncrewed minesweeping systems, to dispose of sea mines while reducing the risk to life of Royal Navy personnel will be delivered under an agreement between industry and Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S), a trading entity and joint-defense organization within the UK Ministry of Defence - Credit: DE&S

UK: Royal Navy to Get Uncrewed Minesweeping System

Uncrewed minesweeping systems, designed by Atlas Elektronik, will detect and destroy sea mines on naval operations for the UK Royal Navy…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

VEMCO

VEMCO is the world leader in the design and manufacture of underwater acoustic telemetry monitoring and tracking systems used by researchers worldwide for behaviour, migration and positioning studies of aquatic animals in fresh and saltwater environments.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Sea Grant Great Lakes Transport Extension Educator

● DULUTH, MN, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2021 - Underwater Vehicle Annual

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news