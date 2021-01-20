 
New Wave Media

January 20, 2021

Sharma Joins MacArtney, Expands Activities in Middle East, India

MacArtney Underwater Technology appoints Saurabh Sharma as Regional Sales Manager, consequently reinforcing its sales activities in the Middle East and India. Photo: MacArtney

MacArtney Underwater Technology appoints Saurabh Sharma as Regional Sales Manager, consequently reinforcing its sales activities in the Middle East and India. Photo: MacArtney

MacArtney Underwater Technology appointed Saurabh Sharma as Regional Sales Manager, consequently reinforcing its sales activities in the Middle East and India.

Sharma joins the underwater technology company to offer the full MacArtney product line, system solution technology and experience to the Indian and Middle Eastern customers.

Sharma joins MacArtney from the marine specialist company Fugro and will benefit from working together with highly-trained and multi-disciplinary engineering and project management departments within MacArtney, dedicated to developing and delivering solutions for even the most complex challenges from the seafloor to the surface.

Sharma brings a strong commercial and technical background from the marine industry with him. His focus will be developing the commercial marine business, and expanding sales in the Ocean Science and Naval sectors.

Related News

An offshore platform in Norway - Credit:Jone Gundersen/AdobeStock

Norway Eyes Sea Change in Deep Dive for Metals Instead of Oil

Norway's oil and gas reserves have made it one of the world's wealthiest countries but its dreams for deep-sea discovery…

(Photo: Saildrone)

Saildrone Launches 72-foot Surveyor

Saildrone has launched the Saildrone Surveyor, a new 72-foot uncrewed surface vehicle (USV) equipped for high-resolution…

Spatial Integrated Systems' unmanned systems solutions, including multi-vehicle collaborative autonomy, sensor fusion and perception, have been fielded for more than 6,000 hours on 23 vessel types. Image courtesy HII

HII Acquires Autonomy Business from Spatial Integrated Systems

In a move that further expands its unmanned systems capabilities, Huntington Ingalls Industries acquired the autonomy business…

(Photo: Accident Investigation Board Finland)

Sweden to Allow Underwater Probe of Estonia Wreck Site

Sweden said on Friday it would allow an underwater examination of the ferry Estonia, which sank in the Baltic 26 years ago with the loss of 852 lives…

TechnipFMC is working with a consortium on subsea hydrogen production and storage technology Deep Purple. Image from TechnipFMC.

What's In Store for 2021? More Remote, More Data, More Autonomy

Late 2018, before net-zero targets had been agreed to by most western energy giants and nations, BP came out with a goal…

Karnveer Gill joins the Greensea team.

Greensea Continues to Grow, Gill Joins Team

Sunnyvale, CA Native Karnveer Gill is Passionate about Algorithm Design and New Technology DevelopmentGreensea, creator of OPENSEA…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Tritech International Ltd

Tritech International Limited [Tritech], a Moog Inc. Company (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B), is a high-technology business dedicated to providing the most reliable imaging and ancillary equipment for use in underwater applications. Tritech operates in many underwater…

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news