Sharma Joins MacArtney, Expands Activities in Middle East, India

MacArtney Underwater Technology appointed Saurabh Sharma as Regional Sales Manager, consequently reinforcing its sales activities in the Middle East and India.

Sharma joins the underwater technology company to offer the full MacArtney product line, system solution technology and experience to the Indian and Middle Eastern customers.

Sharma joins MacArtney from the marine specialist company Fugro and will benefit from working together with highly-trained and multi-disciplinary engineering and project management departments within MacArtney, dedicated to developing and delivering solutions for even the most complex challenges from the seafloor to the surface.

Sharma brings a strong commercial and technical background from the marine industry with him. His focus will be developing the commercial marine business, and expanding sales in the Ocean Science and Naval sectors.