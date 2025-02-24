Shearwater Nets ExxonMobil’s Contract for 4D OBN Survey Off Guyana

Offshore seismic services firm Shearwater Geoservices has secured large deepwater 4D ocean bottom node (OBN) reservoir surveillance program by ExxonMobil Guyana.

Under the contract, Shearwater will begin a six-month survey starting in the first half of 2025.

The field unit will be comprised of a Shearwater seismic vessel as source vessel, and a dual ROV vessel for node deployment.

“Shearwater is pleased to be selected for this significant 4D OBN contract in one of the world’s fastest growing offshore oil and gas regions following our recent successful completion of 4D towed streamer operations for ExxonMobil in Canada.

“We see a steady increase in deepwater 4D OBN monitoring activity internationally, and Shearwater is well positioned for this growth with our leading seismic fleet, state-of-the-art technology offering and extensive experience,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.