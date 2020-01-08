 
January 8, 2020

Shearwater GeoServices Bags Gambia 3D Gig

The provider of 3D marine seismic data, imaging products, and data processing software solutions, Shearwater Geoservices has been awarded a 3D Isometrix seismic acquisition project by FAR Gambia Ltd (FAR).

According to a press release from the 50/50 joint venture between GC Rieber Shipping ASA and Rasmussengruppen  AS, The one-month survey will cover parts of block A5 offshore Gambia in the rapidly emerging and prolific Mauritania, Senegal, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Conakry (MSGBC) Basin.

The offshore survey service provider will be acquired by the SW Amundsen and provide new seismic over a shallow-water area and connect with existing seismic to provide full coverage of the A5 Block.

“We are excited to be working offshore the Gambia for FAR and for the first time provide high quality Isometrix multi-sensor data for this area,” said Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater GeoServices.

“This will be our second project in the MSGBC Basin this year after working at the world-class Sangomar field directly to the north,” Irene added.

