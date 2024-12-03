Tuesday, December 3, 2024
 
New Wave Media

December 3, 2024

Shearwater Geoservices Lands Third Offshore Survey Job in India

(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices )

(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices )

Shearwater Geoservices has been awarded a large 2D towed streamer seismic survey by Oil India, covering 14,500 line kilometers on the East Coast of India in the Bay of Bengal.

The project, scheduled to being early 2025, forms part of India’s National Seismic Program (NSP) and is expected to last around five months.

To remind, Shearwater recently secured a contract with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) for a large 3D seismic survey off the east coast of India, and another large-scale 2D seismic survey on the continental shelf margin off the west coast of India.

“This contract marks the second NSP survey, and third towed streamer project awarded to Shearwater for this season in India, emphasizing our strong position in the Asia Pacific region," said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

Related News

(Credit: Red7Marine)

Red7Marine Assists N-Sea with OW Export Cable Repair in Irish sea

Marine construction contractor Red7Marine has supported subsea solutions specialist N-Sea Group in a critical export cable…

(Credit: ProServ)

Proserv and Verlume Team Up for Subsea Power Efficiency Boost

Proserv and Verlume have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore collaborative opportunities in the subsea…

© Anoo / Adobe Stock

Sweden Seeks Return of Chinese Ship Linked to Baltic Sea Subsea Cable Sabotage

Sweden is asking a Chinese vessel to return to Swedish waters to help facilitate the Nordic country's investigation into…

(Credit: EMGS)

EMGS to Conduct CSEM Survey Offshore India

Norwegian offshore survey services firm Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has secured a contract for controlled-source electromagnetic…

Location map showing the Heimdal Terrace, Utsira and Sleipner OBN data coverage (Credit: Viridien)

Viridien, TGS and Aquila Holdings Deliver Utsira OBN Reprocessing Project

Viridien and its partners TGS and Aquila Holdings, under its subsidiary Axxis Multi Client, have completed the reprocessing…

(Credit: TechnipFMC)

TechnipFMC and Prysmian Form Floating Wind Partnership

TechnipFMC and Prysmian have signed a collaboration agreement to further accelerate the global development of floating offshore…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Gazing Into the Abyss: Harnessing Hydrographic Tech to Map the World’s Ocean
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Junior Unlicensed Engineer

● NOAA

Able Seaman (D)

● NOAA

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news