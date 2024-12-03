Shearwater Geoservices Lands Third Offshore Survey Job in India

Shearwater Geoservices has been awarded a large 2D towed streamer seismic survey by Oil India, covering 14,500 line kilometers on the East Coast of India in the Bay of Bengal.

The project, scheduled to being early 2025, forms part of India’s National Seismic Program (NSP) and is expected to last around five months.

To remind, Shearwater recently secured a contract with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) for a large 3D seismic survey off the east coast of India, and another large-scale 2D seismic survey on the continental shelf margin off the west coast of India.

“This contract marks the second NSP survey, and third towed streamer project awarded to Shearwater for this season in India, emphasizing our strong position in the Asia Pacific region," said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.