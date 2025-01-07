Shearwater Kicks Off Second Round of Pelotas Basin Surveys

Shearwater Geoservices has started the second season of acquisition for the Pelotas Basin multi-client 3D seismic survey in Brazil, conducted in partnership with Searcher Seismic.

The new acquisition will be the sixth multi-client 3D project for the joint venture and will utilize the SW Empress, one of the world’s most advanced seismic vessels, to expand the Pelotas survey area beyond 10,000 sq.km.

The project is expected to provide explorers with critical insights into the geological structure of the Pelotas Basin by acquiring detailed 3D seismic data, with the aim of helping de-risk exploration activities, enable faster decision-making, and pave the way for successful hydrocarbon discoveries.

The survey covers large areas of open acreage expected to be available in the fifth cycle of the Brazilian Open Acreage Release, and acreage awarded in the fourth cycle last year.

The area holds significant promise due to its geological connection with the Orange Basin in Namibia and South Africa, a globally emerging super basin of great importance.

The relationship between the Pelotas Basin and the Orange Basin offers opportunities to leverage knowledge and discoveries across the Atlantic Conjugate Margin, enhancing exploration strategies and maximizing resource potential.

“Shearwater has already acquired over 26,000 sq.km. of multi-client data, further establishing our position in the multi-client space. Shearwater and Searcher Seismic have built a highly successful partnership in one of the world’s most prosperous frontier areas and the new season’s work is a great opportunity to extend this success,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.