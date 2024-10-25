 
New Wave Media

October 25, 2024

Shearwater Lands Second OBN Survey for TotalEnergies Off Angola

SW Tasman (Credit: hearwater Geoservices)

SW Tasman (Credit: hearwater Geoservices)

Offshore seismic services specialist Shearwater Geoservices has secured its second contract from TotalEnergies for an Angolan ocean bottom node (OBN) project.

The three-month deepwater OBN survey at B20/11 covering the Golfinho and Cameia fields, will use the Shearwater OBN platform comprising of the Pearl node and the company’s fit for purpose dual ROV-equipped SW Tasman.

The SW Gallien will be acting as source vessel and the project will be in direct continuation of the previously announced project.

The new contract follows the recent award of a project at block B32.

“These consecutive projects underline the strength of our long-term strategy and adds to the already impressive utilisation of the Shearwater OBN platform. We are reshaping ocean-bottom seismic in West Africa, breaking through the industry’s quality and cost curves as leading OBN technology is adopted,” said Irene Waage Basili, Shearwater’s CEO.

Related News

Viridien, SLB Conclude Multi-Client Survey in Australia's Bonaparte Basin

Viridien, formerly CGG, and SLB have completed the data acquisition for a multi-client survey in Bonaparte Basin, offshore…

Open Ocean Robotics Gets $2M Boost to Scale Up Commercial Ops

Canada-based maritime robotics and AI company Open Ocean Robotics has closed an investment round, securing $2 million to…

SW Tasman (Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater Lands OBN Survey Job for TotalEnergies off Angola

Marine seismic acquisition firm Shearwater Geoservices has secured a contract from TotalEnergies for an Ocean Bottom Node…

(Credit: Enbridge)

Enbridge to Build Pipelines for BP’s US Gulf of Mexico Deepwater Oil Project

Canadian pipeline company Enbridge has secured an agreement with BP to build, own, and operate crude oil and natural gas pipelines in the U.S.

Imagenex, with the DT360xi, a 360 degree multi beam profiler designed for large pipe and tunnel surveys. Photo Celia Konowe

Oceans 2024: A Subsea Technology Showcase

The 2024 Oceans Conference in Halifax, Nova Scotia provided a unique glance into the newest innovations in the maritime sector.

“Our province has been shaped by the Atlantic Ocean. It can be extremely cold, extremely unforgiving. If it works here, it will work anywhere. The technology we [develop and] use here can be adapted to anywhere else in the world. We are adaptive, we're nimble, we're problem solvers. And at the end of the day, we are collaborative." Minister Andrew Parsons, Industry, Energy & Technology, Newfoundland & Labrador, Canada. Photo courtesy the office of Minister Andrew Parsons

NL Government Helps Power Regional Maritime, Offshore Energy, Subsea Tech Cluster

Minister Andrew Parsons, Industry, Energy & Technology, Newfoundland & Labrador, Canada, discusses the innovative technology…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Clearing Data Processing Bottlenecks
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Assistant Engineer /Chief Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Second Cook

● NOAA

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news