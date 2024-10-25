Shearwater Lands Second OBN Survey for TotalEnergies Off Angola

Offshore seismic services specialist Shearwater Geoservices has secured its second contract from TotalEnergies for an Angolan ocean bottom node (OBN) project.

The three-month deepwater OBN survey at B20/11 covering the Golfinho and Cameia fields, will use the Shearwater OBN platform comprising of the Pearl node and the company’s fit for purpose dual ROV-equipped SW Tasman.

The SW Gallien will be acting as source vessel and the project will be in direct continuation of the previously announced project.

The new contract follows the recent award of a project at block B32.

“These consecutive projects underline the strength of our long-term strategy and adds to the already impressive utilisation of the Shearwater OBN platform. We are reshaping ocean-bottom seismic in West Africa, breaking through the industry’s quality and cost curves as leading OBN technology is adopted,” said Irene Waage Basili, Shearwater’s CEO.