August 23, 2024

Shearwater Scores Deepwater OBN Extension in India

(Photo: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater Geoservices announced it has secured a three-month extension to the deepwater ocean bottom node (OBN) survey off the coast of India.

The extension builds on an initial six-month scope using the SW Tasman, Sheawater's purpose-built seismic source and dual ROV operations vessel, and the in-house developed Pearl node. During the initial phase, Shearwater has showcased the ability to deploy or recover very high numbers of nodes per day in challenging conditions and water depths ranging from 100 to 2,900 meters, the company said.

Irene Basili, the CEO of Shearwater, said, "Our operation in India has delivered an impressive performance, confirming the significant operational efficiencies enabled by Shearwater's unique vessel design and the state-of-the-art Pearl node technology. We look forward to extending this important project with our client and further add to their successful data acquisition programme this season."

