Shearwater Secures Deepwater OBN Survey in West Africa

SW Tasman vessel (Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

SW Tasman vessel (Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Offshore seismic services specialist Shearwater Geoservices has secured a contract for a deepwater ocean bottom node (OBN) survey in West Africa.

Starting in the fourth quarter of 2024, the one-month survey will be the first to use the SW Tasman’s combined seismic source and dual ROV node deployment capability in a single vessel deepwater OBN survey operation, introducing Shearwater’s proprietary Pearl node to the region.

Shearwater Geoservices did not the disclose the value of the contract or the name of the client.

“This project demonstrates yet another operational advantage of our Pearl/Tasman OBN platform. Following its successful mobilization in India early 2024 and the recently announced Angola projects through late second quarter of 2025, this award showcases the platform’s growing impact in complex offshore environments.

“By combining the Pearl node and our unique multi-function SW Tasman vessel, we enhance survey efficiency and unlock the potential of deepwater OBN surveys in environments where cost barriers historically have been too high,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs
