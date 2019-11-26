 
November 26, 2019

Shearwater Bags Shell Black Sea Seismic Gig

Geophysical services company Shearwater GeoServices said that it has been awarded a Black Sea 3D seismic acquisition contract by the oil giant Royal Dutch Shell plc.

The provider of 3D marine seismic data acquisition said in a press note that the survey would cover an area of approximately 600 square kilometers in the western Black Sea.

The one-month project will commence in Q4 2019 and will be conducted by the Polar Empress.

“We are very pleased to receive this award by Shell which will employ the Polar Empress in continuation of other successful work offshore Turkey this season” said Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater GeoServices.

A week ago, Shearwater won the largest-ever 4D campaign in the Asia Pacific region by Woodside.

Shearwater GeoServices has the world’s largest fleet of high-end seismic vessels and a portfolio of proprietary technologies and software that provide customers with a full-range of geophysical acquisition techniques, surveys and data.

