June 11, 2024

Shearwater and XOCEAN Team Up for CCS and Offshore Wind Markets

(Credit: XOCEAN)

(Credit: XOCEAN)

Marine seismic acquisition firm Shearwater Geoservices and ocean data company XOCEAN have entered strategic collaboration to explore opportunities in carbon capture and storage (CCS) and offshore wind markets.

Building on the successful joint delivery of several large data campaigns, Shearwater and XOCEAN are now jointly exploring technology and operational synergies to provide integrated data solutions to the CCS and offshore wind markets.

This collaborative relationship will combine Shearwater’s high resolution seismic imaging expertise with XOCEAN’s ultra-low impact multi-disciplined Uncrewed Surface Vessels (USVs) to deliver large volumes of ocean data supporting the sustainable development of the oceans.

The companies will also work together to create new solutions for supporting and accelerating the energy transition.

