February 4, 2022

Shell Taps OCTIO for Geophysical Monitoring at Ormen Lange Field

Ormen Lange Illustration - Credit: Subsea 7

OCTIO, as of recently a subsidiary of Reach Subsea, has secured a multi-year geophysical monitoring contract with Shell in Norway for the Ormen Lange offshore field. 

“OCTIO welcomes the opportunity to continue to support A/S Norske Shell at Ormen Lange, Norway’s second-largest gas field, with our cost-efficient gWatch technology, which increases gas production in a sustainable fashion,” said Leon Løvheim, CEO of OCTIO.

OCTIO’s contract with A/S Norske Shell is valid until January 2026, with two one-year extensions The value of the contract was not disclosed.

According to OCTIO, the company deploys its proprietary gWatch service to deliver gravimetry and seabed subsidence measurements "and has set an industry standard for accuracy and efficiency of gravimetry surveys."

OCTIO in 2020 completed the 7th gWatch survey for Shell at the Ormen Lange field. 

"A/S Norske Shell acquires these measurements every second year to refine field recovery strategy and increase gas production," OCTIO said.

"OCTIO gWatch surveys complement or replace 4D seismic at 1/10 of the price and 1/3 of the delivery time. With gWatch, customers reduce the frequency of, or completely remove the need for, 4D seismic surveys, improve reservoir management, and optimize subsea infrastructure across the shelf and deepwater gas fields," OCTIO said of its gWatch service.

License partner companies at the Ormen Lange field are Shell (operator), Petoro AS, Equinor Energy AS, INEOS E&P Norge AS, and Vår Energy AS.

Ormen Lange has been described as "a fully subsea-to-beach gas field," located 120 km from the onshore processing and export facility at Nyhamna.

The gas is exported through Langeled, a 1200 km pipeline from Nyhamna to Easington, UK, and linked to the Norwegian gas export system to continental Europe.

