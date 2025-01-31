 
Shipbuilding RFP Issued to Build Hydrogen-Hybrid Research Vessel

Image courtesy Glosten

UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography issued a request for proposals (RFP) to select a shipyard for the final design and construction of its new 163-ft. Coastal Class Research Vessel (CCRV), reportedly the first oceanographic research ship to primarily operate on renewable fuels.

The vessel will feature a dual-powered hydrogen fuel cell and diesel-electric propulsion system, capable of conducting 75% of its missions using only liquid hydrogen. When running on hydrogen, CCRV will produce zero emissions and operate with minimal noise, ensuring contamination-free sampling and enhanced performance of its underwater acoustic sensors.

“This solicitation marks a major milestone following extensive engineering and design efforts by our team,” said Bruce Appelgate, associate director at Scripps Oceanography, who oversees ship operations.

The vessel’s preliminary design was approved by the American Bureau of Shipping in June 2024, followed by U.S. Coast Guard approval in November—confirming it meets safety and technical standards for zero-emission hydrogen propulsion. CCRV aligns with California’s climate action goals, supporting the state’s commitment to reducing air pollution and advancing a carbon-neutral economy.

Dedicated to California-based research, CCRV will support scientific missions to study marine ecosystems, ocean acidification, sea-level rise, severe El Niño events, harmful algal blooms, and other critical environmental changes. The vessel will replace the R/V Robert Gordon Sproul, which has served University of California students for 43 years and is nearing the end of its operational life.

Once delivered, CCRV will join the U.S. Academic Research Fleet, supporting hundreds of scientists and students each year while advancing marine research and environmental stewardship.

“This vessel incorporates cutting-edge technologies, from its hull design to intelligent hybrid power controls, making it a game-changer in oceanographic research,” Appelgate added. “Our goal is to provide scientists and students with the most capable platform possible for advancing ocean science.”

Shipyards interested in submitting proposals can contact Lynda Ta at [email protected] or Gary Oshima at [email protected]. Proposals will be accepted through May 9, 2025, with a final selection expected by June 20, 2025.

Funding for CCRV comes from the State of California, the U.S. Office of Naval Research, and the Department of Energy, as part of the Alliance for Renewable Clean Hydrogen Energy Systems (ARCHES), California’s clean hydrogen initiative. Initial feasibility studies were conducted by Sandia National Laboratories and Glosten, with support from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration.

Watch Bruce Appelgate discuss the new vessel via an interview with Marine Technology TV from 2021 when the project was first announced.



