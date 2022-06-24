 
June 24, 2022

Shipbuilding: Med Marine Tapped to Build Buoy Tender for Port Qasim

Image courtesy SeaTech Solutions International

Image courtesy SeaTech Solutions International

Earlier this year Med Marine signed a contract with the Port Qasim Authority of Pakistan (PQA) for the delivery of a Conventional Twin Screw Buoy Tender Vessel, MED-B4500, for buoy-laying in the port located in the city of Karachi. 

MED-B4500 is a 45 x 11.8 meter vessel built to facilitate a crew of 16. The vessel design is from SeaTech Solutions, Singapore, and it will be outfitted at Ereğli Shipyard in the Zonguldak region of Turkey, with delivery is scheduled for mid-2023.

45M Buoy Laying Vessel 

  • Length, o.a.: 45m
  • Breadth, molded: 11.8m
  • Depth, molded: 5.1m
  • Speed: 12 knots
  • Crew: 16
  • Owner: Port Qasim Authority 
  • Builder: Med Marine Turkey 
  • Designer: SeaTech Solutions International

