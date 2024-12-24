Tuesday, December 24, 2024
 
New Wave Media

December 24, 2024

Shipwreck Podcast: Exploring Tragedy, History & Humanity with James Delgado

“Our connections to the maritime world are far more profound and diverse than I think most of us realize.” James P. Delgado
Jim talks about his long, storied career, starting with his budding interest in archaeology and history at age 10, and how his career path changed when he was exposed to the buried San Francisco Gold Rush ship Niantic while working for the National Park Service.

He also gives moving accounts of famous shipwrecks that have had a profound emotional impact on him. These include Clotilda, the last known U.S. slave ship to bring captives to America, USS Arizona, and the sunken ships at Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands, the site of nuclear bomb tests between 1946 and 1958. Jim also talks ca-reer advice and imparts important life lessons wrapped up in the context of his work.

About James Delgado

James Delgado, Ph.D. is among the world’s leading experts in maritime archaeology and cultural heritage. He's written more than 36 books, over 200 articles, and has given hundreds of presentations worldwide. Former director of both the Vancouver Maritime Museum and maritime heritage for NOAA, he was the lead archaeolo-gist on two TV series: Eco Nova’s The Sea Hunters (2002-2006), and National Geographic's Drain the Oceans se-ries (2018-2023). Delgado has literally sailed the seven seas and has been an integral part of over 100 shipwreck investigations, including USS Monitor, USS Independence, USS Arizona, the buried Gold Rush ships of San Fran-cisco, the slave ship Clotilda, and Titanic.

Tune in and subscribe here:

 

Related News

Offshore floating wind farm that uses MECON Collector Hubs Image courtesy Baker Hughes

Subsea Redesign Underway for Floating Offshore Wind

The 66kV high voltage wet mate connector currently undergoing technical qualification by Baker Hughes weighs in at around…

Image Courtesy HydroSurv

Hydrosurv REAV-28 tapped for new projects in Eastern Med

HydroSurv sold a REAV-28 package to Engitec Systems International (ESI), marking the company’s first sale in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

Antarctic sea-ice. Photo credit Dr. Andrew Meijers

As Antarctic Sea Ice Disappears, Storms Worsen - study

Declining Antarctic sea ice cover is generating unprecedented ocean heat loss to the atmosphere and more storms, according…

Pioneer USV (Credit: ACUA Ocean)

ACUA Ocean Launches Pioneer USV

The UK-based autonomous unmanned surface vessel (USV) developer ACUA Ocean has completed the test launch of the USV Pioneer…

Offshore White Paper: Lower the Cost and Complexity of Collecting Subsea Data

Collecting subsea data is logistically complex.

A glider in the Antarctic. Photo from NOC by David White

NOC Moves Forward with Funding for Subsea Sensor Tech

A project to create a multi-parameter miniature sensor to help boost the range of measurements single underwater robotic…

Featured Companies

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
Subsea Vehicle technology is front and center in MTR, with a focus on increased levels of autonomy, reliability and flexibility.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Revolutionizing Liquid Sampling: Meet the Cost-Efficient Liquid Sampler
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news